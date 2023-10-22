Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Merzlikins was okay Saturday, but overall, he's been solid. He is 2-1-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .920 save percentage in three starts this season. Merzlikins is looking to banish all memories of 2022-23 (7-18-2; 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage). So far, so good. But we need to see consistency over time before we brand him as a guy who is reliable enough to carry your squad.