Merzlikins allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled during Columbus' 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.

Merzlikins lasted just 6:09 of ice time before the Panthers chased him from the game. Columbus would go on to rally, so Merzlikins wasn't charged with the eventual loss. He's 3-3-2 with a 3.20 GAA and an .897 save percentage in nine contests this year. After that rough start, Spencer Martin, who replaced him Monday, might be in net for Thursday's home contest versus Dallas.