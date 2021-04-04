Merzlikins was pulled after two periods Saturday after making 21 saves against the Panthers. He left the game with the score 3-0 and took the loss.

The Panthers eventually won 5-2. Merzlikins allowed those three goals in a 4:50 span early in the second. He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo. Elvis is 3-4-1 in his last eight starts dating back to March 11, but the wins came against the Bolts, Canes and Stars. Glimpses of great, coupled with some tough luck and a struggling team, and that makes Merzlikins an unwise activation.