Merzlikins stopped 31 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Merzlikins didn't get much support Tuesday, and a pair of late goals in the third period made his line look worse than his performance. The 29-year-old has two wins over his last four outings, but he's given up 11 goals in that span. He's now at 10-12-7 with a 3.27 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 31 appearances. Merzlikins is still seeing a starting role over Daniil Tarasov, but the workload has been about the only positive from a fantasy perspective for the Latvian goalie this season. It'll likely be Tarasov between the pipes Wednesday in Anaheim.