Merzlikins stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Merzlikins has won two of his last three outings, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of those games. The 29-year-old's victory Saturday improved his record to 12-13-7 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Golden Knights on Monday before visiting the Penguins on Tuesday. Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov are likely to split those games.