Bemstrom scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The talented AHL scorer didn't take long to make his presence felt on NHL ice. Bemstrom split the D after taking a stretch pass from Jake Bean and beat Ilya Sorokin high blocker side. It pushed the Blue Jackets up 2-1 at 10:15 of the second. Bemstrom needs to clear waivers to return to the AHL, so he could get an extended look in the short term.
