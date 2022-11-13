Bemstrom scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The talented AHL scorer didn't take long to make his presence felt on NHL ice. Bemstrom split the D after taking a stretch pass from Jake Bean and beat Ilya Sorokin high blocker side. It pushed the Blue Jackets up 2-1 at 10:15 of the second. Bemstrom needs to clear waivers to return to the AHL, so he could get an extended look in the short term.