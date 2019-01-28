Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Called upon by Sweden
Bemstrom was invited to join the Swedish national team for a tournament taking place in February, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.
The 19-year-old may be a mystery to NHL fans, even those who root for the Blue Jackets. Bemstrom is a center with some promise, but hasn't been seen on this side of the pond. There is a lot of talent in Sweden, so getting an invite like this is a positive sign, but Bemstrom may not crack the lineup in Columbus for a while.
