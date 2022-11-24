Bemstrom was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday,
Bemstrom started the season with Cleveland and had seven goals and seven assists in 10 games before his promotion on Nov. 7. He had two goals and four points in seven contests with the Blue Jackets.
