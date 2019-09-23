Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Could see big PP role

Bemstrom remains in the hunt for a roster spot to begin the season, with Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella suggesting he could use the rookie on the fourth line at even strength but also on the first power-play unit, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bemstrom has made an impact with the man advantage already this preseason, and seeing significant power-play time during the regular season could make Bemstrom a much more appealing fantasy option, even if his overall ice time is low. Complicating the organization's decision on whether to keep him on the NHL roster is that the 20-year-old would have to go back to Sweden rather than the AHL if he's one of the final cuts in camp.