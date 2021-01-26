Bemstrom was sent to the taxi squad Monday, according to TSN's transactions list.
Bemstrom was brought up as part of Columbus' paper moves to adjust the team's salary. The 21-year-old forward was held scoreless through five games before heading to the taxi squad, and it's unclear when he'll get another chance in the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Looking to build on last year•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Loan period ends•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Signs with European club•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Opens scoring Sunday•