Bemstrom was placed on waivers by the Jackets on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Bemstrom's potential demotion to the minors, assuming he clears, comes as a bit of a surprise considering Jack Roslovic (ankle) is not expected back until mid-December. For Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Mathieu Olivier could be an option with Bemstrom in the minors or the club could bring Kent Johnson back from the minors.
