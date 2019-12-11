Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Faces 6-to-8 week absence
Bemstrom (upper body) will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks due to a dislocated rib and broken cartilage, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
The Swedish forward made the transition to the NHL this year, immediately being used on the fourth line. The 20-year-old has accrued mild production in the position with three goals and six assists over 28 games. Bemstrom will be placed on IR in the coming days, and he'll aim to return in late January. The Blue Jackets will need to recall a player from AHL Cleveland to fill the void.
