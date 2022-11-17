Bemstrom (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday against Montreal, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
This is according to coach Brad Larsen. Bemstrom has a goal and two points in three games this season, after he was recalled from AHL Cleveland 10 days ago. He tore apart the AHL as he had seven goals and 14 points in only 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Big two-point game•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Brought up from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Goes on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Pens two-year pact•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Snags helper in overtime loss•