Bemstrom was waived by Columbus on Sunday.
The Blue Jackets will assign Bemstrom to the minors if he clears. He had six goals and 11 points in 41 games for Columbus last year and has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) across 117 career NHL contests.
