Bemstrom picked up a power-play assist in Monday's overtime win over the Sabres.

His first NHL point came when the puck deflected into the air and off his face before landing in front of Nick Foligno, who fired it home. Bemstrom isn't seeing much ice time so far, either at even strength or with the man advantage, but the rookie could grow into a bigger role if he can earn the trust of coach John Tortorella.