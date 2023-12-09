Bemstrom posted an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Bemstrom helped out on Adam Fantilli's go-ahead goal in the first period. Since he was recalled from AHL Cleveland earlier in the week, Bemstrom has three points over two appearances. The 24-year-old has an open trade request, but it's unlikely to be fulfilled while the Blue Jackets need him. He's produced seven points, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 14 NHL outings this season.
