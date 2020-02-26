Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Has goals in two straight
Bemstrom scored a goal on four shots Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Wild.
Bemstrom scored early in the third period, giving him goals in back-to-back games. The 20-year-old rookie, a fourth-round pick in 2017, has eight goals -- half of them on the power play -- and 18 points in 51 games.
