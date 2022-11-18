Bemstrom (undisclosed) had no points or shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over Montreal.

Bemstrom was regarded as a game-time decision prior to the contest, but ultimately was able to play. He is on a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, but despite that choice assignment, his actual playing time is limited. He logged just 12:39 of ice time Thursday and averaged 13:50 through three games before the game against the Canadiens.