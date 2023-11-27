Bemstrom has nine goals and 11 points in six games for AHL Cleveland since clearing waivers and being sent down by the Blue Jackets.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Bemstrom has never been able to make an impact with Columbus, but the 24-year-old is too skilled to be in the minors -- in 31 career games for Cleveland, he's racked up 25 goals and 44 points. He might need a fresh start with another organization, but having already cleared waivers once, interest around the league would seem to be low. Per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Bemstrom will become a restricted free agent next summer.