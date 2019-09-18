Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Leads attack in preseason win
Bemstrom scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres.
The 20-year-old wasted no time displaying his offensive skills for Columbus, potting a goal with the man advantage just 52 seconds into the game on a one-timer from the left circle. Bemstrom has a great opportunity to make an impact in the NHL as a rookie given all the talent up front the Jackets lost in free agency this offseason, and at least in the early stages of camp he's showing signs he's up for the challenge.
