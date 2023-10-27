Bemstrom scored two power-play goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

He fired home a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle in the first period before tapping home a slick pass from Jack Roslovic in the second to give his squad a 3-1 lead, but the Blue Jackets couldn't make it stick. Bemstrom was held without a point through his first four games of the season, but he's now found the back of the net three times in the last two, with all three tallies coming on the man advantage. The 24-year-old's fantasy value will be tied to his spot on the first power-play unit, which could disappear as soon as Patrik Laine (upper body) is ready to return, but Bemstrom should have some short-term appeal in deeper formats.