Bemstrom loan agreement with Finnish Elite League club HIFK came to an end Monday.
Bemstrom will presumably report back to North America to join the Blue Jackets for the start of training camp. The 21-year-old should be in contention for a bottom-six spot with Columbus after logging 20 points in 56 games as a rookie in 2019-20.
