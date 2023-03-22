Bemstrom tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
Bemstrom set up Adam Boqvist's tally in the second period before scoring a goal in the third, tying the game 5-5 with a one-timer off a Patrik Laine feed. Bemstrom had just one point (an assist) in his previous five contests. The 23-year-old winger is up to six goals and 19 points through 43 games this season.
