Bemstrom feels ready to take a step forward in his development after an up and down rookie season, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals and 20 points in 56 games during his first taste of the NHL, but Bemstrom had opportunities that he missed as he's still working on finding the right mix of accuracy and aggression with his shot. "He's got a lethal shot," Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. "He's just got to find a way to get it off. I think that's where you saw him fight it last year. He was either getting it off just to get it off, not knowing where it was going, or he wasn't getting it off at all because he was trying to pick a spot. I think he's going to figure out how to blend those two things and hopefully have a lot of success." Bemstrom's coming off a strong offseason that saw him score nine goals and 17 points in 16 games for HIFK in the Finnish Elite League, and while Columbus' forward depth likely relegates him to a bottom-six role this season, skating with a veteran center like Mikko Koivu could help steady Bemstrom's game.