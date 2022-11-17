Bemstrom (undisclosed) took line rushes and is expected to play Thursday versus the Canadiens, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Bemstrom was on the first line alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner in line rushes. Entering Thursday, Bemstrom was deemed a game-time decision, but his top-line assignment would make him a solid DFS option.

More News