Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Makes Opening Night roster
Bemstrom won a spot on the Blue Jackets' roster to begin the season, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official website reports.
The 20-year-old put together a strong showing in training camp despite a minor injury, and the Jackets elected to keep him on the NHL roster rather than send him back to Sweden for more seasoning. Bemstrom is in the mix for a fourth-line assignment initially, but his prowess on the power play gives him a path to deep-league fantasy value right out of the gate.
