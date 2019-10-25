Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Nabs helper in OT win
Bemstrom picked up an assist in Thursday's overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Relegated to the fourth line with Riley Nash and fellow rookie Alexandre Texier, the unit led a 4-on-1 rush early in the first period and Bemstrom got the primary helper when he set up Texier for a blast from the slot. Bemstrom has only two points, both assists, through his first 10 games for Columbus and appears to have lost his spot on the power play for now, but his production should pick up once he becomes acclimated to the NHL.
