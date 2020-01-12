Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Nets power-play tally
Bemstrom scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
The goal was his first point in four games since returning from an upper-body injury. With Elvis Merzlikins holding the Golden Knights off the board, Bemstrom's first-period tally also counted as the game-winner. The 20-year-old Swede now has 10 points, 47 shots on goal and 31 hits through 32 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Returns to lineup early•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Shifted to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Faces 6-to-8 week absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Unavailable against Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Won't return after suffering UBI•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Two points including game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.