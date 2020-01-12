Bemstrom scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was his first point in four games since returning from an upper-body injury. With Elvis Merzlikins holding the Golden Knights off the board, Bemstrom's first-period tally also counted as the game-winner. The 20-year-old Swede now has 10 points, 47 shots on goal and 31 hits through 32 contests.