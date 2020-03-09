Bemstrom potted a goal on five shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Bemstrom has found twine in five of the last eight games. The Swedish winger has 10 goals, 10 assists, 97 shots and 52 hits through 56 contests. The rookie is currently in a top-line role -- Bemstrom has some value in deeper fantasy formats.