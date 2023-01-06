Bemstrom registered two assists in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.
Bemstrom had a part in both of Columbus' goals Thursday, forcing a turnover that set up Johnny Gaudreau's tally in the first period before adding a second helper on Gavin Bayreuther's goal in the second. Bemstrom has been effective since he was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Dec. 29, logging two goals and two assists in four games. With Columbus struggling, the 23-year-old winger could see an extended look on the top line alongside Gaudreau and Kent Johnson.
