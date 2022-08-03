Bemstrom signed a two-year, $1.8 million deal with Columbus on Wednesday.

Bemstrom has logged 117 games for the club over the last three seasons in which he has garnered a combined 19 goals and 17 helpers while averaging 11:45 of ice time. The winger ended the previous campaign mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he generated just 10 shots. Even if he does make the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Hurricanes, he is far from a lock for the lineup every game and could spend some time in the press box.