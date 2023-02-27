Bemstrom recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

He has yet to find the back of the net in 2023 -- his last tally came Dec. 31, and his goal drought now stands at 24 games -- but Bemstrom has managed a modest three helpers in the last six games. As long as he remains in a bottom-six role on a poor Columbus offense, the 23-year-old has little fantasy appeal.