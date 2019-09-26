Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Picks up injury

Bemstrom was absent from practice Thursday due to a minor injury, but is expected to rejoin the team Friday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Bemstrom has made an impression with the coaching staff in preseason and is not only a near lock for a spot on the 23-man roster, but could take on a power-play role as well. The 20-year-old center racked up 23 goals and 12 helpers in 47 games with Djurgardens IF last year, but has likely played his final game in Sweden as he transitions to the NHL.