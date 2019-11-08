Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Pots first career goal
Bemstrom scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Bemstrom's first NHL goal came late in the second period, tying the game at two. It's been a quiet start to his rookie campaign -- the Swede has just three points and 23 shots in 16 games while skating in a fourth-line role.
