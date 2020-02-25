Bemstrom scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Bemstrom struck at 4:35 of the extra period, cashing in on some chaos in front of Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg. The Swedish winger has two goals and an assist over the last four games. He's racked up 17 points, 81 shots and 45 hits through 50 appearances in his rookie campaign.