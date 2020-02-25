Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Pots overtime-winner
Bemstrom scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Bemstrom struck at 4:35 of the extra period, cashing in on some chaos in front of Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg. The Swedish winger has two goals and an assist over the last four games. He's racked up 17 points, 81 shots and 45 hits through 50 appearances in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Struggling with consistency•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Nets power-play tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Returns to lineup early•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Shifted to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Faces 6-to-8 week absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Unavailable against Capitals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.