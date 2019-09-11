Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Ready for camp
Bemstrom (face) has been cleared for the start of Columbus' training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bemstrom wasn't able to play in the Traverse City prospects tournament due to a facial injury, but he was never believed to be in danger of missing the start of the big club's camp. The 20-year-old winger was highly productive in Sweden's top league, the SHL, last year, racking up 23 goals and 35 points in 47 games, and should be considered a heavy favorite to land a spot on the Blue Jackets' Opening Night roster.
