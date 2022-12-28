Bemstrom was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Bemstrom will get another shot in the NHL after having been shipped down to the minors back in November. In that previous stint, the 23-year-old center registered two goals and two assists in seven contests. Bemstrom should jump into the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday.
