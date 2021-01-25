Bemstrom was promoted from the taxi squad Sunday according to TSN's transactions list.
Bemstrom was held without a point in the first five games this season before heading to the taxi squad prior to Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. It's unclear if he'll get back into the lineup Tuesday against Florida or if this is simply some roster shuffling by the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Looking to build on last year•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Loan period ends•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Signs with European club•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Opens scoring Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Has goals in two straight•