Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Returning to lineup Sunday
Bemstrom (undisclosed) will return to Columbus' lineup Sunday when his team faces St. Louis, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bemstrom missed Thursday's practice with a minor injury but is scheduled to play Sunday against the Blues. The 20-year-old has had an impressive camp and could be in line to for a power-play role in 2019-20.
