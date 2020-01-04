Bemstrom (upper body) was activated from IR and will play in Saturday's game against the Sharks.

Bemstorm faced a 6-to-8 week absence after dislocating his rib and breaking his cartilage, but he'll return in less than four weeks. Due to the plethora of injuries to the Blue Jackets' forward corps, it's unsettled where Bemstrom will line up, but he'll probably work in a bottom-six role.