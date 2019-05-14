Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Secures entry-level deal

Bemstrom agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Bemstrom led the Swedish league in goals (23) with Djurgardens IF, along with another 10 points in 19 playoff contests. The 19-year-old center is expected to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but could find himself down in the minors if he struggles to translate his scoring touch to the NHL game.