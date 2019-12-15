Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Shifted to IR
Bemstrom (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
This is simply a paper move for Columbus as Bemstrom isn't expected to return until late January at the earliest. The rookie forward has three goals and nine points in 28 games this season.
