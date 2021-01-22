Columbus assigned Bemstrom to its taxi squad Friday.
Bemstrom has gone scoreless while averaging 11:49 of ice time through the first five games of the campaign, so the Blue Jackets have decided to replace him with Nathan Gerbe on the active roster. Bemstrom will likely continue to shuffle between the taxi squad and the active roster throughout the season.
