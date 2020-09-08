Bemstrom signed with HIFK of the Finnish Elite League, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bemstrom will look to begin the 2020-21 season overseas, but his contract does have an NHL out clause to allow him to come back to Columbus. He tallied 10 goals and 20 points in 56 games during his rookie season.
