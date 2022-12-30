Bemstrom scored a third-period goal during a 2-1 loss to the host Islanders on Thursday.

On emergency recall from AHL Cleveland, Bemstrom dressed for his first NHL game since Nov. 23 and notched his third goal of the season by redirecting Marcus Bjork's slap shot off his chest. When summoned Wednesday, the 23-year-old right winger ranked sixth in AHL scoring with 31 points, including 14 goals. Generating three shots versus the Blue Jackets, Bemstrom has produced three points in his past four appearances.