Bemstrom (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Bemstrom's removal from injured reserve clears the way for him to rejoin the lineup against Carolina on Saturday following his 21-game stint on IR. The 21-year-old natural center has been limited to just 15 appearances this season which has seen him notch a mere two assists, well off the 20-point performance he put up in his rookie campaign last year.
