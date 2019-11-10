Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Tallies in second straight game
Bemstrom potted a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Bemstrom has scored goals in consecutive games. The Swede is up to four points, 25 shots on goal and 14 hits in 17 games. Despite his fourth-line role, he's seen an average of 1:12 per game on the power play entering Saturday. Three of his points have been on the man advantage.
