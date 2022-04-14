Bemstrom scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
Both points came in the third period as the Blue Jackets pulled away. Bemstrom was part of a dynamite night for Columbus' top two lines, as all six players recorded multi-point performances, but on the season the 22-year-old has only six goals and 11 points through 33 games.
