Bemstrom scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Bemstrom's first multi-point effort since Jan. 5 and first goal since Dec, 31 helped give the Blue Jackets a 4-0 lead early in the second period which they somehow squandered, although if they wind up landing Connor Bedard in the draft, lost points like this may end up being crucial. On the season, Bemstrom has five goals and 16 points through 37 games, and his bottom-six role at even strength and second-unit power-play duty on one of the league's weakest offenses don't carry a lot of fantasy appeal.