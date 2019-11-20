Bemstrom scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

His third-period tally proved to be the game-winner, although Bemstrom didn't deserve a lot of credit for it -- his backhand attempt flew well over the crossbar but bounced off the end glass, into the air and then into the net off Carey Price as the netminder scrambled back to try and find the puck. The rookie is looking comfortable in the NHL after a slow start, finding the scoresheet in five straight games while recording three goals and six points over that stretch.